Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Jibby 

Jibby is this week's pet of the week.

Provided

Adventurous, charming, lively, playful. These are just some of the words that describe adoptable dog, Jibby! Sweet Jibby is waiting very patiently at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) for that perfect person to come scoop her up! Jibby is a sweet and friendly lady who is looking to find her adventure partner. She lights up any room she prances into with her lively presence and bubbly personality.

At only a year old and less than 50 pounds, Jibby’s favorite things include affection, yummy treats, and good old-fashioned squeaky toys. She’s a sucker for toys and loves to play with them. She also, likes playing with other dogs. She is very playful and continues to build more confidence with each dog she meets during HSTT-supervised playgroup sessions and continues to show a new side of her personality with each interaction. Jibby enjoys cuddling up with her human friends after each play session. Jibby would love to go to a home where she can continue to learn and grow into the intelligent pup she is.

If you love hiking, exploring, and living the active Tahoe life, this might just be the perfect companion. She’s ready and raring to go! Jibby is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Jibby or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .