Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: June

Bouncy, full of life, and playful are all words that describe this pup perfectly! Meet June, a young canine bursting with boundless joy and affection. She’s a sweet, playful soul, always ready for a game of fetch or a romp around the yard.

Her funny antics and spunky spirit are sure to keep you entertained, while her cuddly nature promises warm snuggles on lazy afternoons. June has a heart made of pure gold radiating a warmth that can melt the coldest of days. Her love for toys is only surpassed by her love for people. She gets along great with kids and loves spending time playing with her canine friends.

June is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

At only two years old and under 50 pounds, June loves her daily walks with volunteers at the shelter. She also enjoys, playing with her favorite toys, snacking on tasty treats, and good old-fashioned puppy snuggle sessions. Her joyful energy is infectious, making every day brighter.

Adopting June means inviting a bundle of love and laughter into your life. Her endless affection and companionship are the perfect addition to any home looking for a loyal friend. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting June or learning more about her, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .