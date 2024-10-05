Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Kai

Kai is Truckee Tahoe's pet of the week.

Provided

Meet Kai, a senior dog with a heart full of love and joy. Her sweet and friendly demeanor can win over anyone in a heartbeat. She is super affectionate and loves to lay her head on a warm lap, give kisses, and snuggle up next to you.

Kai is 10 years old and 90 pounds. Yes, Kai is a bit husky and working hard to drop some pounds, but her love for life and people is immeasurable. Her jovial spirit and affectionate nature make her the perfect companion. She is great with people and kids of all ages, very easy to walk (even a toddler could walk her), and dog friendly.

Despite her age, Kai still has a playful streak that never fails to bring a smile to those around her. She’s mellow and cuddly, always ready for a cozy snuggle session. Kai’s loyalty is unshakeable; she stands by those she loves through thick and thin. Kai is a testament to the saying ‘age is just a number’. She has a lot of love left to give and is waiting for a forever home where she can share it. Adopting Kai means bringing home a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a sweet soul who will fill your life with love and happiness.

This endearing old soul is on a quest to find her forever home, and she promises to fill it with boundless love and unwavering devotion. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by! Give her the best golden years possible, she deserves it. Kai is fully vaccinated and spayed. If you are interested in meeting sweet Kai or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .