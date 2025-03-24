Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lily

Meet Lily, a bunny with a heart as big as her personality. She’s sweet and friendly, always ready to make a new friend. Her curious nature leads her on mini adventures, bravely exploring every nook and cranny. Despite her adventurous spirit, Lily is mellow, content to just spend time with her human companions. She’s smart too, quickly learning new tricks and routines. Lily loves playtime, her playful antics are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Lily is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

She’s very affectionate, her favorite pastime is being petted. She’s also great with kids, and her gentle nature makes her a perfect family pet. Lily is more than just a shelter bunny, she’s a companion waiting to bring joy to her forever home. Her unique combination of bravery, intelligence, and affection makes her the perfect addition to any family. Adopt Lily and let her fill your home with love, laughter, and a whole lot of hopping fun.

Lily is a gentle soul, and she loves to be around people. Making Lily a permanent part of your family means bringing home not just a pet but an affectionate friend and a beacon of happiness. If you are interested in meeting sweet Lily or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .