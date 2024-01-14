Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lily

Dogs are a lot like fine wine, they get better with age, just ask any staff person who’s spent any time with HSTT adoptable dog, Lily. Yes, Lily is 10 years old, but don’t let that number fool you into thinking she doesn’t have a whole lot of pep left in her step! Her muzzle may be a little white, but her heart is full of love and adventure.

Lily is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Lily might be considered a senior dog, but she isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon. She loves to play with both her human friends and canine friends. She’s a fierce fetch competitor and she enjoys her daily outings, whether it’s a field trip on some fun Truckee trail or a walk here at the shelter. Still need convincing? She is super smart and knows all her basic commands, listens very well, especially when you have treats in your hand, and absolutely loves to give kisses. Lily is the perfect family dog, but with one thing missing, a family. So what are you waiting for?

So take a chance on an old dog with lots of life left to live. Don’t let her age get in the way of just how amazing she truly is! If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect family dog, look no further, Lily is patiently waiting for you to come get her. Contact HSTT today to meet this sweet girl and give her the forever family she’s been longing to have. To contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists call, 530-587-5948 or email, adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org