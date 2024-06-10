Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lita

This sweet bundle of joy is waiting very patiently for her new forever family! If you are looking for unconditional love and affection, look no further! This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit!

She pretty much fits the bill for any home. She’s great with people, kids of all ages, and other dogs! At only three months old, she has a great level of play and energy. There is a lot she is still learning as you can imagine, but she’s eager to please and wants to be the best little gal she can be for her humans. Lita is a bit of a social butterfly and loves to meet and play with other dogs. She’d go great in a home with another dog, but she’d also be fine as the solo pet in the house.

Lita is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Lita was found as a stray in Truckee and from there placed into a foster home, where she was a very good houseguest. She is now at the shelter and adjusting to her new surroundings very well, however would much prefer a home. Lita will keep you on your toes with her playful antics. Whether it’s chasing after a ball, zooming around the yard, or exploring her surroundings, she’s ready for fun at a moments notice. But don’t let her bouncy energy fool you, Lita is a great cuddle companion! She enjoys snuggling up next to her human and canine companions.

Lita honestly would make such a great addition to any home or family. She is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting sweet Lita or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .