Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Loba

Meet Loba, a young, vibrant soul with a heart full of love. The name Loba has roots that run deep in African history, meaning “to talk.” Loba doesn’t “talk” necessarily, but she is an excellent nonverbal communicator. She has great body language, and it doesn’t hurt that she’s pretty much happy all the time!

Her personality is a delightful mix of sweetness, friendliness, and a dash of goofiness. She’s a playful, outgoing companion who’s always ready for a game of fetch or a cuddle session. Loba has a special way of connecting with people; her love for humans is palpable. She’ll make you laugh with her antics and warm your heart with her affection.

Loba is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

This goofy girl is full of energy and loves the outdoors and adventuring! With her playful personality, she’ll make you laugh with her silly personality and sweet demeanor. Whether it’s snuggling with volunteers and staff at the shelter or showing off her zoomies in the yard, Loba is sure to brighten up your life. Loba is also great with other dogs and loves either going for walks with other canines or playing with them in the outside play yards at the shelter.

If you’re looking for a loyal friend who’ll add joy and laughter to your life, Loba is your girl. Adopt Loba, and let her sprinkle some magic into your everyday life. Loba is current on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Loba or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .