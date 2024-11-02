Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lola

“Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl. With yellow feathers in her hair and a dress cut down to there.” Well, Lola has decided to leave her career at the Copacabana in search of a new life, a life a little more settled and routine. She’s looking for her forever home and a family of her own.

Meet Lola, a young soul with an enthusiastic personality that will light up your life. Her sweetness is as infectious as her goofiness, and she’s known for her unmatched cuddling skills. She’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. She’s also very dog-friendly and loves the company of other canine friends.

Lola is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Lola’s playful nature is sure to keep you entertained, but don’t be fooled – she’s also a certified couch potato who loves nothing more than a good snuggle session. Toys are Lola’s absolute favorite, and she can often be found happily playing with her collection. Lola’s friendly demeanor makes her a wonderful companion, and her love for life is contagious.

If you’re looking for a pup who’s got an infectious zest for life, a fondness for cuddles, and an amusing backstory, Lola is your girl! By adopting Lola, you’re not just gaining a pet, you’re gaining a loyal friend who will bring endless joy and laughter into your daily routine.

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Lola or learning more about her, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .