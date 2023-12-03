Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lucy

Two-year-old Lucy wins the hearts of everyone she meets! She is a sweet, friendly girl ready to find her forever home. Lucy is not only a very affectionate, laidback pup, but she pretty much fits the bill for almost any home. She’s great with people, kids of all ages, and other large-breed dogs! She has a very nice level of play with her canine friends.

Lucy is young and bouncy with a perfect level of energy. She enjoys going on walks where she can sniff everything, playing with her large dog friends, and exploring with her human friends. Lucy knows basic commands and would love to learn more advanced skills. She’s one smart cookie!

Lucy is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Lucy’s ideal forever home would provide her with a good balance of exercise and cuddle sessions. It would also be a cat and small dog-free home. It truly has become a mystery to staff and volunteers at HSTT as to why she still has not found her forever home. She’s been super at the shelter and nothing but a perfect lady in foster. Lucy’s foster said, “Lucy is so loving and loyal. She’s snuggly and always waiting to greet me when I get home. Lucy loves her ball and playing fetch. She even brings the ball back!”

Just to sweeten the deal, Lucy’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor. So why wait?! Meet Lucy today and see what all the fuss is about! She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this lovely lady pass you by! To meet Lucy or learn more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .