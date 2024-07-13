Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Lulu

She might be large, but she’d rather not be in charge. At first glance, Lulu looks like a lot to handle, but under that fiver-year-old, 90 lb body of fur is a serious heat of gold! Usher is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy gal who loves people of all ages and sizes.

Lulu is a big goofy pup with a lot of love to give. Lulu’s overall demeanor is mellow and easy-going, with the occasional burst of excitement. Lulu’s favorite thing to do is hang out with her people, and she has no problem saying hello to strangers (although she may get some drool on them). Her infectious smile can brighten up any room! Like any giant dog, Lulu isn’t always aware of her own size and sometimes thinks she’s a lap dog. It’s just her way of telling you she loves being by your side and adventuring next to you.

Lulu is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Although Lulu has experience living with small-sized dogs, she likes a slow introduction with others. She has experience with crate training, which is a huge plus, and if adopted will go home with a special large crate to help with her transition into a new home. She also has experience living with children and would love a house full of people to play and snuggle with!

If you are looking for a companion with unlimited love to give, who will always be by your side with a smile on her face and a wagging tail, this might just be the perfect outdoor pup for you! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet Lulu or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .