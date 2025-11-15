Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Marcus

Meet Marcus, a gentle soul with the softest fur and the warmest heart. At five years old, Marcus may not be able to see the world around him, but he feels it in the most beautiful ways. Every sound, scent, and touch paints a picture for him, one filled with comfort, trust, and love.

Marcus is blind, but that hasn’t dimmed his spirit one bit. He moves through life with quiet confidence, relying on his remarkable sense of hearing and smell to explore and connect. What he lacks in sight, he more than makes up for in affection; he absolutely loves being near his people, soaking up every pet, snuggle, and kind word.

Marcus is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

He’ll thrive in a calm, consistent home where he can learn his surroundings and feel safe. Toys that crinkle or jingle, the scent of catnip, and a familiar voice calling his name will bring him endless joy. Marcus may be a special cat, but what truly makes him extraordinary is his ability to love without limits.

He’s ready to show his forever family that even without sight, life, and love, are still absolutely beautiful. Come visit him today and see if this handsome boy is your perfect match! If you are interested in learning more about Marcus, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .