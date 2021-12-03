Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Mattie

Mattie is this week’s Pet of the Week.

We’ve all heard the saying, “from rags to riches” and for one very special little dog, that saying could not be more true.

This particular dog landed at Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe shelter after being transferred from another shelter located in Kern County. In the safety of this little pups crate, staff carefully took the dog out to perform the initial medical review, something done on every pet when they first arrive.

Staff were immediately shocked when seeing this sweet little dog for the first time. This small and gentle creature was covered from head to toe in several inch-long thick mats. Mats hung off the sides of the body, toes and underneath. The mats were so bad that staff couldn’t make out whether the dog was male or female. The nails hadn’t been clipped or cared for in quite some time and right away during the medical review the dog was diagnosed with some visual impairment.

HSTT immediately placed the dog into foster and set up a grooming appointment for the very next day. It wasn’t until HSTT was able to have her properly groomed that staff noticed that not only was she female, but she was totally blind in both eyes. She also lost about 5 pounds worth of tangled, knotted fur having all those mats cut off. She now weighs a healthy 10 pounds and loves to wear sweater vests.

It was as if maybe, for the first time in her life, she felt and looked like a million bucks. HSTT decided to name this very special three-year old pup, Mattie. Now that Mattie has had the proper care, she is a bouncy, happy dog, who loves to go for walks and prance right by your side.

Mattie’s eyes may not be as strong as other dogs, but her heart sure is. Nothing about her past, size or visual impairment hinders her ability to love and her desire to be loved. HSTT will never know the whole story of exactly where Mattie came from or what life was like before landing here in Tahoe, and HSTT doesn’t need to know. All they need to know is that finding her the best forever home is the ultimate goal now!

If you have been looking for a very special companion, who maybe shares your secret love of sweater vests, consider Mattie. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Mattie or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .