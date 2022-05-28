Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Max

This week’s feature pet is Max.

Provided

Meet Max, a middle-aged guy that is such a social fellow. If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further. This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit.

He pretty much fits the bill for any home. He’s great with people, kids of all ages, and other dogs. He has a very nice level of play and is a mellow fellow for being 10 years old. He walks really well on a leash and would make a great running or hiking partner as well.

Max was turned in due to unfortunate, unexpected life events in his last home. Previously, he lived in a home with kids and cats and likes to be around other dogs. He is around 70 pounds and absolutely loves being with people.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a handsome sidekick with a fun-loving personality, look no further. Max honestly would make such a great addition to just about any home or family.

He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by. If you are interested in meeting sweet Max or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .