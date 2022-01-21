Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week – Meeko

Meeko is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

When you think of a perfect “Tahoe Dog”, most people think, big, fluffy and outdoor enthusiast! Well Meeko fits all three of those categories perfectly. Not only does he have the thick, fluffy coat to enjoy all the cold weather Tahoe welcomes, but he loves every minute of being outside and is down for any type of adventure. He’s into chin scratches, treats and lots of snow play. But what Meeko really loves is a good ole fashioned groom sess. He loves to be brushed and pampered after a hard day of playing!

As if Meeko couldn’t get any better, he is also actively practicing training skills here at the shelter and so far knows his name and sit. He’s a good boy that knows he needs to wait politely for a treat. Meeko is good with other dogs, but he prefers to be in charge of the playdate and does well with laidback, go-with-the-flow dog friends. Meeko is 3.5 years old and about 50lbs of fluff and fun!

If you love hiking and exploring and a dog with lots of character and charm who also finds grooming important, Meeko might be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you! Meeko is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Meeko or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .