Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Merry

To be happy is to be Merry, and Merry sure is one happy, jovial pup! Meet Merry, a young, sweet, and gentle soul. Her heart is as big as her love for play and companionship.

Merry’s friendly nature makes her the perfect pup for people of all ages, including young children. Plus, her affinity for other dogs makes her a great addition to any family with furry friends. She’s the epitome of a gentle, cuddly companion, always ready to snuggle up for a cozy nap or to give you a warm, tail-wagging welcome when you come home. Merry’s sweet demeanor and love for life is infectious. She’s the kind of dog who brings light and joy into every room she enters.

Merry is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

At one year old and only 60 lbs, she’s the perfect adventure buddy. She loves being outside and is always down to hike, walk, or jog. As much as she loves to be outside, she also really enjoys affection and cuddles.

Adopting Merry means bringing home not just a pet but a loyal friend and a beacon of love and happiness. Let Merry’s sweet, gentle spirit brighten your home and heart. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting sweet Merry or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .