Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Millie

Millie is this week's featured pet from the Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society.

Provided/HSTT

Meet Silly Millie — A dog with a larger-than-life personality, a permanent smile on her face, and who lives by the motto, “every day is a second chance.”

Millie is one sweet, lovable, people-friendly pup. She’s a compact bubbly-bouncy fur ball of fun. Think about a little girl in a summer dress, pigtails bouncing up and down as she skips down the street, with a giant swirled lollipop and a huge smile on her face … well that’s Millie, just in dog form.

This 1-year-old is ready to take on the day and set sail on any adventure you’re willing to take her on. She seems to get along great with other dogs and people of all ages. Not only does Millie love the adventure of being outdoors, but she also loves curling up next to you and showing you her cuddly side. She seems to be the very best of both worlds. Millie is still working on training, but what 1-year-old dog isn’t? She’s picking up commands quickly and is eager to learn and please.

If you are looking for an active companion with unlimited love to give to every human she meets, Millie might just be your girl. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Millie or learning more about her, get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more incredibly sweet, adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .