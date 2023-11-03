Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Misty

Meet Misty, the perfect addition to any home where she can be queen bee! Misty is a laid-back senior cat who is looking for someone to spend her golden years with. She enjoys relaxing, looking out the window, and watching cat TV in the kitty condo room at the Truckee shelter.

She would benefit from a home with a steady routine, and patience and understanding as she settles in. She also wants to be an only (furry) child. She loves her humane attention and does not want to share her people with any other kitties.

Misty is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Misty is an incredibly sweet and affectionate cat, while still maintaining her independence. She loves to be with her people but doesn’t like to be on top of them. She likes her space as much as we humans like ours. She is comfortable with kids and loves to be brushed. She likes her cat scratcher and playing with fun crinkle toys.

If you are looking for the perfect mix of affection and independence in a feline friend, then Misty is the perfect fit! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this adorable ball of fluff, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .