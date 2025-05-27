Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Moana

A bundle of sweetness and love is the most perfect way to describe Moana. She’s the embodiment of affection and loyalty. Her youth is filled with an infectious joy that lights up any room she bounds into.

She’s a gentle soul, her mellow nature making her a perfect companion for any family. Yet, she’s playful too, her antics will keep you entertained for hours. She adores other dogs, her friendly demeanor making her a joy in any canine company. But it’s her love for people that truly sets her apart. She’s the kind of dog who will nuzzle into your side, especially when going out for walks. She’s like to be close and by your side at all times.

Moana is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Moana is incredibly cuddly, she’ll snuggle into you on cold Tahoe nights with a warmth and comforting presence. At 1.5 years old and 50 pounds, she’s the perfect size for both adventurous outings and lazy couch cuddles. This curious pup is always up for exploring new sights and smells, and she’s impressively well-behaved on leash. Moana’s playful energy makes her a great match for someone who enjoys being active, and her sweet, affectionate side means she’s always down for a cuddle session when it’s time to unwind.

She’s the perfect pet, her traits all aligning to create a dog who’s not just a pet, but a member of the family. Adopt Moana, and bring home a loyal friend, a playful companion, and an endless source of joy. Moana is current on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Moana or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .