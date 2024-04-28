Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Molly

Meet Molly, the cheerleader of the adoption hallway at HSTT! She’s got pep in her step and an upbeat attitude sure to get you having fun no matter what adventure you may be headed on! With a smile on her face and curiosity for life, she’s down for just about any type of outing or adventure. She would make a great hiking buddy, especially with this nice weather.

This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats! She’s outgoing, and always down to have fun. She also has some basic skills down but would love to learn more tricks. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Molly is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.

Molly is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Molly is four years old and loves to play. Whether it’s people or other dogs, she’s ready to have fun! If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner who can keep up, Molly might just be your girl. She is full of life, spirit, and spunk. She’s got a lot of love to give if you give her the time she needs to get comfy with her new forever, loving home.

Give this delightful little tail-wager a chance and come meet her today! If you are interested in meeting Molly or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .