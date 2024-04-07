Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Notus

Talk about perfect!!! Notus is affectionate, incredibly sweet, eager to learn and please, hasn’t met a person he doesn’t like, and in true Tahoe fashion, loves being outdoors! He is the epitome of a perfect “Tahoe dog”. Weighing in at just over 65 pounds and with a thick, fluffy coat he can adventure just about anywhere. He loves the snow and would probably make a great snowshoe or cross-country companion.

Notus is five years old and would make a wonderful companion pup for anyone looking for a loyal and affectionate cuddle buddy. He seems to have a great balance of playful energy and a relaxed demeanor, making him a great fit for any household. He loves to soak up some sunshine in the great outdoors, but also knows how to unwind and relax. Notus is also great with other dogs given the proper introduction. In fact, he used to live with other dogs.

Notus is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Notus was transferred in from another shelter in the valley after being abandoned by his previous family. It’s a true mystery as to why his last family just up and left. He seems to be unaffected by his past as he loves being with people, gives great eye contact, sticks close to his humans, and loves to lean in for pets and scratches. He’s also easy to train and a total pleaser!

Notus honestly would make such a great addition to any home or family. If you are looking for unconditional love and affection and something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home, look no further! This snuggly, sweet ball of fur would be the perfect fit! He is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. Don’t let this perfect pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Notus or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .