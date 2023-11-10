Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Obie

Obie’s mission in life is to always say yes to adventure and treat every day as a new and exciting life journey! But he doesn’t want to do it alone, he’s looking for someone to explore all that the Truckee-Tahoe area (and beyond) has to offer! Obie sees the outdoors as his own personal playground as most of us living in Tahoe do.

Obie is a large dog, weighing in around 75lbs, but don’t tell him that, he thinks he’s a lot smaller than he really is, but that is because he has so much love to give that it spills over when he crawls into your lap. Obie is your typical dog who loves to play with toys, hang out and play with his canine friends, and snuggle up for cuddles. This uber-sweet boy has settled in well to the shelter, but what he really wants is a home to call his own.

Obie is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

If you are looking for an active companion as well as someone to share your couch and life with, come meet Obie! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Obie or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .