Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Olive

Olive is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Olive can be described in two words: Social butterfly. She flirts with person to person without a care in the world. She’s such a conversationalist and networker that it’s a bit shocking she hasn’t talked someone into taking her home yet.

We guess she’s just waiting for the perfect person. As our longest resident in the shelter, she’s ready for her new forever home.

Olive is such an easy cat. She loves to nap! Not just here and there, but most of the day. She also loves to chase the sun in her room, moving from sunny place to sunny place to soak in the rays and of course take a snooze! Olive’s other interests include her snowman bed, a warm lap to relax in, TV (she loves TV) and treats. Her dislikes are bright lights or loud noises (especially if she’s trying to nap), dieting, and she hates when you try changing the station when she’s watching an episode of My Cat From Hell.

Olive is quite easygoing and loves just being around others. She’d make the perfect addition to any quiet home. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Olive or learning more about her, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .