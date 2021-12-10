Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Olive

Olive is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Olive can be described in two words: Social butterfly. She flirts with person to person without a care in the world. She’s such the conversationalist and networker that it’s a bit shocking she hasn’t talked someone into taking her home yet! We guess she’s just waiting for the perfect person.

If you were to look up Olive on LinkedIn, she was a very successful CEO of a large corporation specializing in cat food taste testing. Once she reached the age of nine (remember that’s 52 in cat years), she decided to retire early, hang up the social butterfly hat a bit and pursue the life she has always wanted, napping 16hrs a day. Not only does Olive love a good nap, she also loves perusing the Jackson Galaxy website and keeping tabs on his tour dates. Seeing as how she is the president of the JG Fan Club, she’s crossing her paws that he’ll come to South Lake for a show and she’ll be able to get front row tickets (she has a few questions for him)! Olive’s other interests include her snowman bed, a warm lap to relax in, TV and treats! Her dislikes are bright lights or loud noises (especially if she’s trying to nap), dieting, and she doesn’t trust anyone who dares to dislike JG and changing the station when she’s watching an episode of My Cat From Hell.

Now that Olive isn’t living the life of a high profile executive, she is quite easygoing and loves just being around others. She’d make the perfect addition to any quiet home. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Olive or learning more about her, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .