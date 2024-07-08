Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Otis

Life gotcha down? Maybe it’s time you take a new lease on life or in this case a new leash! If you’re someone looking for a fresh start and a revitalized spirit, don’t go it alone. Otis is also looking for something and someone new.

With his adorable looks and bouncy energy, Otis is always ready for an adventure and will keep you on your toes. His spirited personality will have you smiling in no time (just look at that silly, sweet face!). Otis is a happy-go-lucky, lively guy who loves meeting new people and loves going for walks and runs. His hobbies include learning new tricks, long walks, lots of toys, and good old-fashioned puppy snuggle sessions.

Otis. Provided / Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society

Otis is a one-year-old pup and just under 60 lbs. The perfect size if you are looking for a tried and true hiking partner! Otis loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes and does well with other dogs that share his fun-loving playstyle. He also really likes earning treats and learning new skills.

If you are looking for an active companion who’s ready and willing to learn new tricks and up for any adventure, then Otis may be what you have been missing! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Otis or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .