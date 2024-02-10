Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Pegasus

Most know the name Pegasus as the white majestic winged horse of Greek Mythology. Well, Pegasus who is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) may not be a flying horse, but he sure is majestic and regal-looking! Like the Greek Mythical creature, HSTT’s Pegasus lives up to the strength and spirit of a strong and majestically beautiful horse.

Pegasus is not only a charming-looking dog, but he loves the snow and outdoor recreation. He has the perfect thick coat for cold, snowy Tahoe winters and would love to accompany you in all your outdoor winter sports and outings. In fact, he’d love a home with indoor-outdoor access so he can spend time outdoors whenever he wants.

This gentle giant is three-years-old and just under 100 lbs. However, don’t let his size scare you, he’s great on a leash and mellow with people. He is smart, curious, and looking for the perfect person to bond with. Pegasus can be a little sensitive to handling and appreciates being given his space and allowed to approach you on his own terms. Pegasus loves going for walks and adventures and would benefit from a home where he can get plenty of exercise.

Pegasus is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Pegasus is a handsome fella who is looking for a partner in crime! If you live for Tahoe winters and want someone to spend them with, look no further. Pegasus is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting this giant fluff ball or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .