Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Polo
“Marco”…”Polo”. That’s right Polo has lost his Marco and now is desperately looking for his other half! Not only does Polo need his Marco, but one of his all-time favorite things to do is swim.
Polo is an energetic dog who enjoys all kinds of play with both his canine friends and his human friends. He is a curious pup who would like to join you in any adventure, and his sweet personality makes him the perfect companion to relax with at the end of the day. Polo would do best with a family who has experience with Nordic breed dogs or experienced dog owners.
Polo’s personal requirement is a pool (doesn’t have to be a big pool either), he LOVES being in the water! He is still working on his manners, but he picks up on new skills very quickly! Polo would do really well in a home where he can get a balance of exercise and downtime.
If you are looking for a goofy, water-loving, adventure-seeking, fun-loving pup, Polo might be the perfect fit. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Polo or learning more about him, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
