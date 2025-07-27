Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Pretty Girl

Pretty Girl is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Just like her name indicates, Pretty Girl is just that, a very pretty pup! Not only is she super cute, she’s young, has lot of energy for hiking, running, and adventuring in Tahoe. Her days are spent exploring every nook of the shelter with a goofy grin, making everyone laugh with her playful antics.

She’s incredibly friendly, always ready to greet a new face with a wagging tail and an eager nose. Pretty Girl thrives in the company of other dogs, showcasing her excellent canine social skills. She is a high-energy pup who is full of personality and enthusiasm. She loves people and wants to be part of every adventure. Pretty Girl is playful and full of bounce that will add zest to your life! With the right person, Pretty Girl will be an amazing companion who brings laughter, love, and a whole lot of fun into your life. Are you ready for a best friend who never runs out of energy — or affection?

Adopting Pretty Girl means bringing home endless joy and a faithful companion eager to explore the world by your side. Pretty Girl is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting this sweet, big-hearted bundle of love or to learn more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .