Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Professor Plum and Miss Scarlett

Plum and Scarlett

Provided / Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Just like in the movie Clue, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlett have been found together. However, this time they are a tiny bonded pair of pups and are being housed down the adoptable dog hall in room number eight at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT). Now the real mystery here, is why have these two not been adopted!

What’s not to love, they are tiny, adorable, and super sweet! The best part is you get double the love when you bring these two into your home. A favorite among HSTT’s youth volunteers, these two are often seen prancing next to each other on walks out with shelter volunteers. Not only do they love to be in the company of each other, but people of all ages as well.

Plum and Scarlett Provided / Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Plum, who is around three years of age, and Scarlett who is around five years of age, weigh in at only eight pounds each. They are very easy to walk on leash, get along with all people, and love to play with toys. They are two bundles of sweetness, energy, and pure affection. Full of life, these spirited dogs will keep you on your toes with their playful antics and silly personalities. They would benefit from a home environment where they can continue their training journey as they are still working on their house manners. Whether it’s chasing after a ball, zooming around the yard, or exploring their surroundings, Plum and Scarlett have an abundance of fun to share.

Since these two really are inseparable, they need to be adopted together. If you are interested in meeting Plum and Scarlett or learning more about them, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .