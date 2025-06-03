Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Raisin

Jiggly jowls, a wrinkly scowl, and excess toothiness make Raisin, Raisin! And he’s perfect, just he way he is. He may look grumpy on the outside, but he’s a real goofball at heart. Meet Raisin, a charming blend of goofiness and curiosity.

This sweet, gentle soul embodies the perfect balance between a mellow couch potato and an adventurous explorer. His friendly demeanor is infectious, making everyone around him feel at ease. Raisin is known for his playful escapades that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face. He loves cuddles and is always ready to share a cozy moment. His funny, playful personality makes every day a joyous adventure.

Raisin is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

This sweet boy is only two years of age and is full of personality—playful when it’s time to play, and mellow when it’s time to chill. He’s got a silly streak that’ll keep you laughing and a calm side that makes him the best affectionate companion around. Raisin’s the kind of dog who makes every day feel just a little brighter. He’s also very dog-friendly and loves spending time in playgroups at the shelter.

Raisin’s not just a toothy, speckled pup with two different colored eyes, he’s a one-of-a-kind cuddle buddy. His gentle and loving nature would make him a wonderful addition to any family looking for a loyal companion who can bring laughter, love, and a sense of curiosity to their everyday lives. Raisin is current on his vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Raisin or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .