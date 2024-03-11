Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Reba

Reba is this week's Pet of the Week.

Having someone in our lives who truly listens can make a big difference. The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has the perfect solution for someone in need of a great listener! Meet Reba, a not only terrific listener, but she’ll never cut you off or talk out of turn. She can provide you with comfort, companionship, and unconditional love. It’s amazing how much she can understand and how she always seems to know just what you need.

As if superb listening skills weren’t awesome enough, talk about little smarty pants, Reba learned all her basic manners lickety-split and is now ready to show off her super pup IQ and continue her training to learn new, more complex tricks. Reba is also very loyal once she feels a part of your pack and she loves everything about the great outdoors! Reba is a quirky gal and she’s looking for a home where she can really shine!

Reba came to HSTT as a nursing momma with six little puppies. She’s now an empty nester, looking for her own place to call home with owners who adore her! She weighs around 40 lbs and is four years old, so the perfect size and age for adventuring in Tahoe. She’s ok chilling and being on her own, but also loves the time she gets with others including other dogs. She’s also lived in a foster home with two confident cats. Talk about well-rounded!

It’s always wonderful to have a furry friend who is there to lend an ear and make us feel heard. Come meet Reba and find a friend for life! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Reba or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .