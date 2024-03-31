Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rebel

This social gal is the total opposite of a rebel. Like a traditional rebel, she’s not opposed or resistant to people, other dogs, or affection. Rebel is vivacious and intelligent. Simply put, she’s incredible! This sweet and enthusiastic dog is overflowing with playful energy and intelligence, making her a fantastic choice for an active and engaged family.

Rebel loves to explore and play, and her energetic personality keeps her always on the move. Whether it’s playing in a large yard or going for a long walk, Rebel is quick to make the most out of every situation. She is the ultimate family-friendly dog. She’s friendly with everyone she meets including other dogs, she’s also very loyal, smart as a whip, and enjoys everything about the great outdoors!

Rebel is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Rebel is three years old and just over 50 lbs, so the perfect size and age for adventuring in Tahoe. Whether it’s a trip to the lake or a long hike, she’s down for anything. She’s just looking for a home where she can really shine with a family that will shower her with love and attention!

If you are looking for a pup with a heart of gold and a love for adventure, come meet Rebel! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Rebel or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .