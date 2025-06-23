Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Reno

Meet the biggest little kitty in the world…Reno! She isn’t just a cat, though—she’s a cuddle-sized companion with curves for days and love to spare! With her plush proportions and loving personality, Reno is the perfect companion for anyone seeking a loyal lap cat.

Weighing in at 24lbs, this delightfully plump beauty is the queen of cozy and the champion of snuggles. If you’ve got a soft spot for big cats with even bigger hearts, Reno will win you over in an instant. She adores being petted, loves lounging like the royalty she is, and will greet you with the sweetest purrs and affection. Whether she’s stretched out in her favorite sunbeam or curled up beside you, Reno brings calm, joy, and a whole lot of warmth.

Reno is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Reno’s motto? More to love, more to cuddle. Ready to open your heart (and your lap) to this full-figured feline lovebug? Reno is waiting for her forever home, chubby cheeks, chunky belly, and all! Reno is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting this giant ball of fur, or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .