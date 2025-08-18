Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rhea

Meet Rhea, a gentle soul with a heart full of love and a quiet charm that’s impossible to resist. Known for her friendly demeanor, Rhea brings joy to everyone around her with her sweet and pleasant nature.

While she may be a little shy when first meeting new people, Rhea is blossoming more and more each day, gaining confidence with every walk, tail wag, and kind word. This sweet girl is happiest when she’s by your side, whether it’s exploring the great outdoors on a leisurely stroll or simply relaxing close by, soaking in the comfort of your presence. Rhea thrives on companionship and loves being pet, offering quiet affection in return.

Rhea is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Rhea is eight years old, but despite her age, she remains playful, often sparking smiles with her cheerful antics. She also has a very cute and playful side that’s so fun to watch! Rhea enjoys toys, romping in the yard, and especially loves the company of other friendly dogs. With the right mix of patience, love, and treats, she’s sure to continue growing into the joyful, confident dog she’s meant to be. She walks great on leash, making walks all that more enjoyable!

Rhea is looking for a forever home that will nurture her spunky, yet gentle spirit and give her all the love and adventures, she deserves. If you are interested in meeting this sweet and sensitive soul, or to learn more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . Rhea is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .