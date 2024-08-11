Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rilla

She may not look like your typical water dog, but boy does this girl love playing in H2O! Rilla is a very happy-go-lucky, bouncy pup, who is down for any kind of adventure. With a mantra of, “no bad days” and a permanent smile on her face, she’s sure to win you over!

Her hobbies include; everything and anything that has to do with water and adventuring outside, tasty treats, lots of fun toys to play with, and an abundance of cuddles and affection. Besides water, the way to her heart is through lots of pets, she especially loves butt scratches.

Rilla is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Rilla is a delightful blend of sweetness and friendliness. She is a three-year-old pup with lots of character, charm, and spunk! She has loved every single volunteer dog walker that has come in to work with her and she also gets along great with other dogs. She is very eager to learn and will do just about anything for her treats.

If you are someone who loves being out on the water and is looking for a companion to tag along, Rilla might be the perfect fit! She’s a great balance of lounging and adventuring. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Rilla or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .