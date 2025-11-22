Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rocky

Meet Rocky, a three-year-old sweetheart with a heart as big as his smile! This gentle, affectionate boy is the total package, great with kids, friendly with other dogs, and always ready to share his endless love.

Rocky is the kind of pup who wants nothing more than to be near his people. Whether he’s leaning in for soft pets, offering sweet kisses, or simply resting by your feet, he radiates warmth and companionship. He’s an enthusiastic little explorer, too! Walks, hikes, or any adventure by your side? Rocky is all in.

Rocky is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

He’s still learning just how fun toys can be, but with a bit of encouragement, he’ll be tossing them around in no time. New places and unfamiliar noises can make him a little nervous at first, but with gentle reassurance and a loving hand, he blossoms quickly and gains confidence.

Rocky loves treats, enjoys the company of other dogs, and has a truly tender soul. He’s searching for a forever family who will make him feel safe, supported, and adored, and in return, he’ll give you all the love a good dog can offer.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a sweet spirit and an even sweeter heart, Rocky might just be your perfect match. Come visit him today and see if this sweet, handsome boy is your perfect match! If you are interested in learning more about Rocky, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . He is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .