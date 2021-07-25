Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Rolex
When you hear the word, “Rolex” you automatically think luxury, unparalleled prestige and timeless style. At the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, this gorgeous green-eyed beauty is nothing but exquisite.
Meet Rolex, an easy-going, beautiful sweet soul ready to find her forever home. It’s hard to not fall madly in love with this 3-year-old feline’s super-soft, sweet face and gentle personality.
Although Rolex can be a little shy when first meeting others, once she warms up, she will request love and cuddles all day long. Rolex is a one-of-a-kind kitty and she knows it, which is why she wants to be the only feline in your life.
If you are looking for a docile and quiet companion, who enjoys curling up for some lap time, then Rolex is the purrrfect fit. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.
If you are interested in meeting Rolex or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
