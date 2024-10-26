Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Romey

Meet Romey, a pup with a knack for adventure who’s also bursting with love and energy. You may wonder how such a delightful pup ended up in a shelter. Well, Romey decided one day to chase her own tail. She spun so fast, she created a mini tornado and ended up in the shelter’s yard! It was quite the spectacle, and she’s been charming everyone here ever since. While she loves her shelter buddies, Romey is ready for a new adventure – in a loving home.

Romey is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Her sweetness is as infectious as her playful spirit, making every day a joyous adventure. Romey’s friendly nature extends to everyone she meets, from adults to children, and even to her fellow dogs. She’s always ready for a game of fetch or a leisurely walk in the park. Romey is a seven-month-old puppy, who’s love for people and her enthusiastic zest for life make her the perfect companion for any family. Her ability to bring laughter and happiness into every room she enters is a testament to her wonderful character.

With Romey, every day is an adventure. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, adventurous pup who can make even the ordinary extraordinary, Romey is your girl! Adopt Romey and let the adventure begin! If you are interested in meeting this little bundle of love or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .