Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rooper

Rooper is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Looking for a feline who’s the cat’s meow? Meet Rooper, a one-year-old ginger gal who’s got life all figured out: play hard, nap harder. She’s got just the right balance of sass and sweetness, kind of like your favorite latte with a shot of sugary caramel.

Rooper isn’t just a pretty face; she’s one confident kitty who gets along with everyone, whether they’re people, cats, or even dogs. Talk about the ultimate social butterfly…or should we say, social “cat-erpillar.” Rooper also loves batting around her mouse toys like she’s training for the Cat Olympics, then switching gears to curl up for some well-deserved people time. She’ll happily lean into your pets when she’s in the mood, but she’s also perfectly content being the queen of quiet observation.

Looking for a furry roommate who knows how to have fun and chill out? Rooper’s your girl! If you’re ready to add a little extra cattitude and cuddles to your life, Rooper would love to be your furever friend.

Come visit her today and see if this confident cuddle bug is your perfect match! If you are interested in learning more about Rooper, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .