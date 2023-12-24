Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Rudolph

The holidays are here and what better way to ring in the New Year than with Rudolph by your side! We all know Rudolph was Santa’s most trusted and faithful companion, and that’s exactly how HSTTs’ Rudolph is.

With a constant smile on his face and love in his heart, Rudolph is patiently waiting for his new forever family. He’s perfect on a leash, well-mannered and laid-back, knows all his basic commands, loves people, and is up for any new and exciting adventure. Rudolph is also extremely loyal and attentive and would make an excellent addition to any quiet and calm household.

Rudolph is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided.

Rudolph is four years old and just under 75 lbs. He would love to continue his training and learn more tricks as he is intelligent and food-motivated. Rudolph’s absolute favorite thing to do is play with toys, and this is when he gets most excited and his adorable wiggles come out!

Who wouldn’t want this super smiley boy by their side?! If you are looking for an affectionate and goofy best friend, look no further than the fantastic Rudolph. He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this loyal, sweet pup or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .