Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Salamander

What’s cuter than a one-eyed, super silky kitten? Nothing, of course! Not only is he uber cute, but he’s sweet-as-can-be too. He’s a little shy when first meeting new people, but once he warms up, he’ll want to climb in your lap and purr the day away.

Charming Salamander is truly the perfect cat for any home. He loves people of all ages, gets along great with other cats, and enjoys the company of dogs. He has great kitten energy and loves playing with his cat toys, but also likes moments where he can just chill and take a nice long catnap.

Salamander is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

This five-month-old love is the perfect size, weighing in at 5lbs. Moreover, don’t let the missing eye concern you at all, he’s been vetted and is a healthy little fur-ball. He has spent time in a foster home as well as at the shelter and settled in nicely in both places. However, he is ready to live out the rest of his life in a home with a loving family of his own!

Salamander is a great kitty! He’d make the perfect addition to any home. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet, lovable Salamander or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .