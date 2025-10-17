Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sarge

Sarge is this week's Pet of the Week.

Provided

Some dogs burst into a room like they own the place. Sarge, on the other hand, strolls in with a calm, steady trot, like a confident leading man in a feel-good movie. At 2 years old and 80 pounds of gentle giant energy, Sarge is the kind of dog who doesn’t need to shout to get your attention. One look into his big, soulful brown eyes, and you’re hooked.

Sarge has mastered the perfect balance between independence and affection. He’s happy to explore on his own, taking in all the smells the world has to offer, but when the moment feels right, he’ll lean in close like he’s saying, “Hey… you’re my person now.” It’s his signature move, and yes, it works every time.

Out on walks, Sarge shows off his impeccable leash manners, trotting along with a cute little bounce that could make anyone smile. He brings a sense of calm wherever he goes, but don’t let that mellow vibe fool you, he’s also got a playful, goofy side that sneaks up when you least expect it.

Sarge isn’t just a dog; he’s a walking reminder that love doesn’t always have to be loud to be strong. He’s loyal, kind, and just quirky enough to keep life interesting.

If you’ve been searching for a big, lovable companion to share your adventures, your couch, and probably your snacks, Sarge is your guy. Sarge is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped, so he’s ready to pack his (imaginary) bags and head home with his new family. If you are interested in meeting Boone or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .