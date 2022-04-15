Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Selma

Finding the perfect pet doesn’t get much better than this lovely lady. With those pretty ice blue eyes and thick fur coat, she was born to live in these mountains! She’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. Selma is easy to walk, remarkably calm, confident, gentle, and sweet-tempered. Basically the perfect fit for just about any home.

Even though Selma might be considered a senior, she still has lots of love to give and time to spend with her new family! She’s an easy-going gal, but if you catch her in the right mood with the right tennis ball, she still plays a good game of fetch!

Selma is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

This eight-and-a-half-year-old pup absolutely loves every person she meets. She’s been great with kids and people of all ages at the shelter. She has met several other dogs and, for the most part, seems to be just fine with other mellow canine friends.

Selma may be just what you need if you are looking for a dog to kick back and relax with, who also comes with a massive helping of affection and a laissez-faire attitude! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Selma or learning more about her, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .