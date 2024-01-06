Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sierra

Meet Sierra, not only a beauty herself but named after the spectacular place we all call home. Just like we all like to adventure in the Sierras, so does she! This pup is a young bundle of fun ready to find her forever adventure buddy!

Sierra is definitely the life of the party and super friendly, however, sometimes she might take a moment to warm up to new people, pups, and situations before fully showing her personality. Just like most of us, she would benefit from a home where she can have a steady routine to help her adjust to her new environment. Sierra is a calmer and well-mannered pup when she has a balanced schedule of exercise, puzzle dog toys, and time to relax.

Sierra is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Sierra loves training and is a fast learner. She would love to continue her training and learn more advanced skills…which are already pretty impressive! Some of her favorite pastimes are playing fetch, going through her advanced tricks, and exploring the trails. Due to her energy level, Sierra would not be the best fit for a home with young children.

If you are ready to take on the world with Sierra by your side, come say hello to this cutie today! Sierra may just be what you have been missing! Sierra is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Sierra or learning more about her, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .