Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Silver

Don’t be too quick to judge a book by its cover or let his age fool you. Yes, this guy’s a 7-year-old beefy boy with a big ole blocky head, and he’s about as sweet and cuddly as a pup could possibly be! Silver is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves everyone he meets. Plus, just look at that giant squishy face!

Silver’s smile and outgoing personality will have you wanting him cuddled up with you on the couch watching a movie after a nice day of playing fetch and exploring. Silver would benefit from a home where he can get plenty of exercise, playtime, and of course affection and patience as he settles into his new forever home.

Silver is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided

Silver might be a large boy, weighing in at just over 85 lbs, but he absolutely loves exploring the outdoors and going out in search of new adventures. He does great with other dogs but does prefer a slower introduction so he can fully trust them.

If you are looking for a companion who loves a good mix of outdoor fun and cuddle time, Silver may be what you have been missing! He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet Silver or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .