Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sochi

Looking for the perfect partner? Look no further, meet Sochi, a practically perfect pup! She’s a bundle of joy, brimming with sweetness and friendliness with everyone and everything she meets.

At three years of age, Sochi is a delightful dog with a personality that will melt your heart. Sochi’s goofy antics are sure to bring laughter into your home, and her playful spirit will keep you entertained for hours. Despite her playful nature, Sochi also has a shy side, adding to her charm. She’s smart, quickly picking up new tricks and commands. Her cuddly nature makes her the perfect companion for those cozy nights in. Sochi is great with dogs and kids, making her an ideal family pet.

Sochi is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Sochi is the kind of dog who makes a house feel like home. With her gentle eyes and calm, loving nature, she’s happiest curled up beside you after a nice walk or a good belly rub. She’s smart, affectionate, and has a heart as big as her tail wags. Sochi’s ready to find her person – could it be you?

Adopt Sochi to bring a wave of love and joy into your life. If you’re looking for a loyal friend who’ll add joy and laughter to your life, Sochi might be the perfect fit. Sochi is current on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Don’t let this amazing pup pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Sochi or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .