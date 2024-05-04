Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sophie

Talk about a social butterfly, this pup loves everyone and everything! Meet Sophie, the friendliest, goofiest, and spunkiest adoptable dog! Sophie loves meeting new people, going on adventures, and playing with her dog friends. She has an outgoing personality that is sure to warm the hearts of anyone who meets her.

Sophie is an adorable and goofy girl who is eager to find her forever family. This beautiful girl loves to give and receive affection. Sophie is currently working on practicing being calm when meeting new people. She gets so excited about making new friends, who can blame her?

Sophie is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

She loves to play with her toys. It doesn’t matter if she’s alone or with a person, toys are some of her favorite things! She walks well on a leash and is eager to please and learn new tricks.

With a smile always on her face, this sweet six-year-old is sure to warm your heart in no time! She’s been great with kids and people of all ages at the shelter. She has met several other dogs and has had lots of doggie playdates.

If you are looking to add an adventure-seeking, family-friendly, sweet pup to the mix, look no further, Sophie is here and waiting for you! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Sophie or learning more about her, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .