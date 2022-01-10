Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Star

Star is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

This tiny little lady named Star (for the shining star she is) came to HSTT on a transport along with 10 other dogs from Kern County in early November. She was found living in horrendous conditions as part of a hoarding case. Star and many more dogs were discovered surviving in a garage in filthy cramped cages. The dogs were eventually taken and transported to different rescues and animal shelters where they could be adopted into new, loving homes.

Not only was Star headed to Truckee to start her new life, she was also pregnant and pretty close to her delivery date. Upon arrival, HSTT immediately placed her into foster and quickly learned that this small, delicate and affectionate pup was very fearful. She was frightened of the outside, loud noises, quick movements, strangers and she wasn’t housetrained. HSTT will never know exactly the whole story of what life was like for Star before, but it was clear that this pup wasn’t given a whole lot previously.

A few days after being placed in foster she delivered her small litter of puppies. After all this sweet girl had been through, she proved to be the very best mom a dog could be. She has tenderly cared for her puppies just like any nurturing mother would do.

In her journey these last eight weeks with her terrific and patient foster, Star has really learned the ins and outs of living in a home. She’s quickly learned basic commands and is now housetrained. She has become a sweet lap dog, seeking engagement and love from those around her. Her favorite sleeping spot is at the foot of the bed or better yet under the covers. Star now loves exploring in the yard, chasing snowballs, and lounging in front of the fire.

Star’s puppies are now weaned and just about ready for adoption, which means Star is now ready for the permanent home she has always deserved where she can be the center of attention and live a life full of love, patience and care. Let’s start this new year off helping Star find her new home, her new beginning and her new life.

If you are interested in meeting Star or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .