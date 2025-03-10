Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Sunny

It’s “Always Sunny” is in Truckee! If you’re looking for the perfect dog, look no further. Sunny is here to sweep you off your feet and show you just how good a shelter dog can be. Just like her name suggests, she is a ray of light and warmth.

At three years of age, Sunny is the perfect embodiment of sweetness, friendliness, and gentleness. She’s not just all about cuddles though. Sunny is also playful and smart, quick to pick up new tricks for a treat or a toy, which she absolutely adores and loves. She’s a social butterfly too, always ready to make new furry friends. She loves meeting and playing with new dog friends. But her loyalty? Unmatched.

Sunny is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Adventures are Sunny’s favorite, she’s always ready to explore new places. Her cheerful and loving nature makes her the perfect addition to any family. The only thing missing in Sunny’s life is a loving home where she can share her endless joy and affection.

Sunny’s loyalty and love know no bounds, making her the perfect companion for anyone in need of a four-legged best friend. So, why wait? Adopt Sunny, and let the adventures begin! She is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting sweet Sunny or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .