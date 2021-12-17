Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Teddy

Teddy is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Meet Teddy, the outdoor adventurer, that is ready to hang up her hiking poles and ice cleats and trade in for a nice, cozy indoor life.

As a stray found here in Truckee, boy does she have some tales to tell and a few scars to prove it. Backcountry skiing, skydiving and free climbing were fun in her teenage years, especially when she was going through her many rebellious stages, but she’s older now and ready to live the life of an indoor only cat.

She’s over using the sun as her source of heat and pine needles for a bed and is ready for an ultra-comfy, soft Tempur-Pedic cat bed situated right next to the fire where she can lounge all day soaking up the warm, radiant heat. Although she was a rebel in her younger days, and we’re sure attended her fair share of parties, as a 7-year-old feline, she now prefers more of a tranquil setting, where she can practice her uninterrupted napping skills.

We’re sure Teddy has met lots of interesting animals along her journey and we have noticed that she likes the company of other cats and probably dogs too. Teddy, aka “Teddy Bear” is just as soft and cuddly as the teddy bears we all grow up with. She absolutely loves being petted and in the company of other like-minded, quiet individuals. Whether it’s other cats in the house or older children, she does prefer a calmer environment.

If you are looking for a pleasant, quiet companion, who loves to lounge, eat, sunbathe, repeat, Teddy might just be your soulmate. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. She has a little scab on her cheek that is healing nicely.

If you are interested in meeting Teddy or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .