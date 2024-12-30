Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Teddy

If those eyes don’t just pull on your heartstrings, I don’t know what will. Meet Teddy, aka, Teddy Bear. Teddy is the oldest and wisest at the shelter right now, making him the senior resident. He’s the epitome of a sweet, friendly, and goofy companion, always ready to bring a smile to your face. Despite his shy demeanor, Teddy has a heart full of love, just waiting to share it with someone special. He’s a sensitive soul, responding with gentle affection to every kind gesture.

Teddy is not just a dog; he’s a friend, a confidante, a beacon of joy in a sometimes chaotic world. His loving nature and endearing quirks make him the perfect addition to any home. He’s the kind of dog who thrives on affection, and once he trusts you, he’ll shower you with cuddles and companionship.

Teddy is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Teddy is a polite gentleman who knows what he wants. He is a pro on leash and likes to give little play bows when he knows it’s time to go on a walk. He likes to do his own thing but does appreciate having his trusted human friends by his side. While Teddy is full of charm, he’s a bit cautious when meeting new people. He takes his time to warm up to strangers, but once he feels comfortable, he reveals his lovable, silly side.

Adopt Teddy, and let his sweetness fill your life with warmth and happiness. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Teddy or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit http://www.hstt.org .